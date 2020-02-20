Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Frances G. Friedman

Frances G. Friedman Obituary
Frances G. Friedman, 93, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Norton M Friedman, loving mother Marilyn C. Friedman and Judy (Brian Salmonson) Friedman; fond grandmother of Lauren E. Friedman, David Salmonson, Karen (Danny) Mizialko and great grandmother of Charlotte Rose; dear identical twin sister of the late Bernice Kaufman-Lubin; aunt of Penny McCullough. Her family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers Ceci and Mary for the love, care and comfort that they provided. Frances taught the 5th grade for over 30 years and was adored by her students. She loved theater, travel, movies, and most of all, spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
