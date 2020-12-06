1/
Frances Grillo
Frances "Sally" Grillo nee Schwolow, 86. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. "Bay" Grillo. Loving mother Andria (Edward) Barry, Frank (Jessica) and Anthony Grillo. Proud grandmother of Alex, Samantha, Wyatt, Samuel, Emmett, Ella, Lily, and Nora. Dear sister of Sue (the late George) Fritzler and the late Albert Schwolow and Mary Fillipp. Family and friends meeting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM at Saint Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle, Chicago, IL 60646 for Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Children's Memorial Foundation, 2300 Children's Plaza, Box 4, Chicago, Il. 60614-9988 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M. J. Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com Use Sign-up Genius to register for Mass at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044CACAD28AAF85-frances



Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:45 AM
Saint Mary of the Woods Church
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary of the Woods Church
December 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Erica Saraf
