Frances H. O'Neill
Frances H. O'Neill, age 83, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Loving wife of the late Hilary O'Neill, beloved mother to Valerie (Christopher) Cassidy; devoted sister to Lois Leidy, Doraine and Joyce, cherished aunt to many. A part of the Chicago Paramount Tall Club, a member since 1957. She was an avid reader, loved to play bingo and do word searches. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards to Queen of Angels may be made in her memory. Visitation to be held Monday, July 27, 10:30-11:30am. Funeral Service at 11:30am at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines. In consideration of the safety of all our guests and associates, Drake and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information call 773-561-6874


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Drake and Son Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Drake and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
