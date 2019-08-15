|
Frances I. Cauwels (nee Cain) age 85, passed away on August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. for 47 wonderful years. Loving mother of Deborah J. (Kenneth) Jones, Rebecca S. (james) Ortiz and Brian F. (Roxane) Cauwels. Cherished grandmother (Nanny) of Brad (Jordan) and Mike Jones, Brandon and Joshua Ortiz, and Kathryn and Kyle (Kiana) Cauwels. Caring great grandmother of Cayman, Bella and Brayden Jones. Dear sister of Carol (Maunuel) Frias, Barbara Lundborg and the late Ruth (the late Thomas) Sands and the late Arlene (the late Donald) Nemes and fond aunt of many. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the in her name would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church 4939 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 6064 Entombment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019