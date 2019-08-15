Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
4939 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
4939 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cauwels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances I. Cauwels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances I. Cauwels Obituary
Frances I. Cauwels (nee Cain) age 85, passed away on August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. for 47 wonderful years. Loving mother of Deborah J. (Kenneth) Jones, Rebecca S. (james) Ortiz and Brian F. (Roxane) Cauwels. Cherished grandmother (Nanny) of Brad (Jordan) and Mike Jones, Brandon and Joshua Ortiz, and Kathryn and Kyle (Kiana) Cauwels. Caring great grandmother of Cayman, Bella and Brayden Jones. Dear sister of Carol (Maunuel) Frias, Barbara Lundborg and the late Ruth (the late Thomas) Sands and the late Arlene (the late Donald) Nemes and fond aunt of many. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the in her name would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church 4939 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 6064 Entombment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now