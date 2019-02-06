Frances Irene Kendrick, age 91, died peacefully on February 1st, 2019, in Oakbrook Terrace Illinois.Frances is survived by her daughter Judy Lijesen and her husband Dirk of Walnut Creek California. Her Daughter Maria Woltjen and her husband Alex Kotlowitz of Oak Park Illinois. Her son Thomas Woltjen and his wife Terry Jares of Oak Brook Illinois. Her son Michael Woltjen and his wife Cheryl of Alemeda California. Her daughter Kristin Gortowski and her husband William of Evergreen Park Illinois. Her daughter Ann Woltjen of Berwyn Illinois. Her daughter Erin Paluch and her husband Michael of Park Ridge Illinois. Her Daughter Sara Woltjen of Homer Alaska. Frans grandchildren are Christiaan Lijesen, Anna OBrian, Maddie Kotlowitz, Lucas Kotlowitz, Elliot Woltjen, Tuesday Woltjen, Sigourney Woltjen, Brigitte Woltjen, Colette Gortowski, Christopher Gortowski, Annie Gortowski, Alexandra Paluch, Audrey Paluch, and Owen DuffyFrances is preceded in death by her son Johnny Woltjen, her husband Jack Woltjen and her brother Ted Kendrick Frances had nine children, possessed two masters degrees and became an accomplished artist later in life.She was well loved and will be greatly missed.A small memorial service will be held for Frances on Sunday. Contact Tom for details. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary