Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 W Foster Ave
chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL
Frances J. Gofron Obituary
Frances J. Gofron, age 96, at rest on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley "Friday" Gofron. Dear daughter of the late Walter and Julia Cyganowski. Fond sister of Paul (Barbara) Cygan and the late Edmund, Lorraine ( Sam) Radosta, and Jane (Hillard) Lewandowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Frances was a longtime parishioner of St. Eugene Church and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Eugene Church Church 7958 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60656. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
