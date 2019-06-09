|
|
Frances J. Kapsis; age 87, beloved wife of the late Joseph Kapsis, loving mother of Tony (Eyvonna) Kapsis, cherished grandmother of Joe Snodgrass and Nicole Snodgrass, Cherie Partin and Christina Partin; great grandmother of Tyree Partin and John Partin. Visitation Wednesday June 12th from 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to a Humane Society of your choice. For Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019