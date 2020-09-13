Frances J. Mondo, nee Morelli, of Chicago formerly of River Forest, age 79. Loving mother of Robert J. (Lisa) Mondo and Gia (Daniel) Kunkel; proud grandmother of Robert F., Jake, Joseph and Peyton. Graduate of Trinity High School 1958 and Mundelein College 1962. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com
) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.