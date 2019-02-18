Home

Frances J. Rehfuss

Frances J. Rehfuss Obituary
Frances J. Rehfuss nee Scarpulla, 95; Devoted wife of the late John; Cherished daughter of the late Josephine and the late Sam Scarpulla; Loving sister of the late Tony (the late Evelyn) Scarpulla; Beloved friend to Florence Porada and many others. Dear cousin to many. Frances' loved ones wish to thank Elizabeth and Grace for their dedication and kindness in caring for her. Visitation Tuesday Feb. 19th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family and friends to meet Wednesday at Divine Savior Church in Norridge for 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
