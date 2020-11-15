Frances J. Smith nee Phillips passed away September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Charlotte Phillips. Frances will be missed by her many friends and co-workers. She loved her job with the State of Illinois and worked until her passing. She loved her pets, reading, sewing, and was an avid traveler. Due to these unprecedented times, a private service will be held. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com