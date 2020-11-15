I had the privilege to work with Frances for almost 3 decades and have always enjoyed her pleasant manner and strong personality. Frances was so dedicated to her responsibilities and even came to work after doctors appointment when most people will take a day off. Frances kept contact with us in IDES even after she was assigned to another agency and another location in Chicago. Rest In Peace Frances; Condolences from ne and my family to all those who are grieving on her demise.

George Molayal

Coworker