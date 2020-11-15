1/
Frances J. Smith
Frances J. Smith nee Phillips passed away September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Charlotte Phillips. Frances will be missed by her many friends and co-workers. She loved her job with the State of Illinois and worked until her passing. She loved her pets, reading, sewing, and was an avid traveler. Due to these unprecedented times, a private service will be held. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
God Bless you Frances, you were a wonderful friend & co-worker. Fly high my friend & enjoy Paradise
Kathy Sandifer
November 13, 2020
I had the privilege to work with Frances for almost 3 decades and have always enjoyed her pleasant manner and strong personality. Frances was so dedicated to her responsibilities and even came to work after doctors appointment when most people will take a day off. Frances kept contact with us in IDES even after she was assigned to another agency and another location in Chicago. Rest In Peace Frances; Condolences from ne and my family to all those who are grieving on her demise.
George Molayal
Coworker
November 13, 2020
We both were cat lovers and shared a lot of laughter and stories of our beloved pets. Thanks for the memories.
May you forever rest in Eternal Peace.
Aaron E. Young
Coworker
November 13, 2020
So Sorry for Your Loss. Having had the pleasure of working with Francis it was apparent she loved her job and I can't tell you how helpful and friendly she was to all who contacted her for help.

Susan Bradley
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Condolences to her family and friends. She was always upbeat and willing to listen
Avis Coleman
Coworker
