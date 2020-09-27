1/1
Frances K. Budny-Lang
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances K. Budny-Lang nee Pawela, 104, of Glen Ellyn. Born December 17, 1915 and passed away on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Budny and Ewald Lang; Preceded in death by her mother and father, Casmira and John Pawela; sisters, Irene (Fred) Pawlak, Dorothy (Ted) Romaniak, Gertrude (Richard) Adamski, stepmother of the late Ewald. loving mother of the late Richard (Carolyn, surviving) Budny, Patricia (the late Donald) Ring, James (Janice) Budny, John (Josephine) Budny; (Karen) Lang Jr., and Robert (Marsha) Lang; grandmother to the late Kimberly (George) Weisenborn, and surviving, Linda (Scott) Jordan, Donna (Eric) Miller, Brian (Jenny) Budny, Kristine (Scott) Myers and Darren (Jessica) Lang. She idolized her 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Frances was very fond of her many nieces and nephews, and her great and great great nieces and nephews. She loved everyone and always looked for the best in all people. One of her favorite sayings was, "I never met a stranger." Her family was very important to her. She had much love to give. A celebration of Frances' life will be held on October 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a service at 9:30 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Due to current Covid regulations only 50 people allowed in the building at one time and all are required to wear a mask. Donations in her memory to St. Jude's Children and Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942

Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
09:30 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved