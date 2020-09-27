Frances K. Budny-Lang nee Pawela, 104, of Glen Ellyn. Born December 17, 1915 and passed away on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Budny and Ewald Lang; Preceded in death by her mother and father, Casmira and John Pawela; sisters, Irene (Fred) Pawlak, Dorothy (Ted) Romaniak, Gertrude (Richard) Adamski, stepmother of the late Ewald. loving mother of the late Richard (Carolyn, surviving) Budny, Patricia (the late Donald) Ring, James (Janice) Budny, John (Josephine) Budny; (Karen) Lang Jr., and Robert (Marsha) Lang; grandmother to the late Kimberly (George) Weisenborn, and surviving, Linda (Scott) Jordan, Donna (Eric) Miller, Brian (Jenny) Budny, Kristine (Scott) Myers and Darren (Jessica) Lang. She idolized her 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Frances was very fond of her many nieces and nephews, and her great and great great nieces and nephews. She loved everyone and always looked for the best in all people. One of her favorite sayings was, "I never met a stranger." Her family was very important to her. She had much love to give. A celebration of Frances' life will be held on October 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a service at 9:30 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Due to current Covid regulations only 50 people allowed in the building at one time and all are required to wear a mask. Donations in her memory to St. Jude's Children and Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942
Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com