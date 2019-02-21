|
Frances Kaczmarek, nee Kurdziel, age 100, of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Zigmund Kaczmarek; dearest sister of the late Walter Kurdziel, Edmund Kurdziel and Helen Grajek, dear aunt of Christine Grygiel, Diane Skeet, Kathleen Klages and the late Ronald Kurdziel; cherished great aunt of 7 and great great aunt of 9. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Saturday 10:00 am until prayer at 11:30 am. to St. John Brebeuf Church for a 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For inf. 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019