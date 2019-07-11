Frances Kalantzis (nee Logan/Loezos) age 83 of Frankfort and formerly of Mount Prospect and Ikaria, Greece passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday morning July 10th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for over 40 years. Loving mother of Sandy (John) Newell and Karen Kalantzis Micheals. Devoted yiayia of Katie, Jackie, and Alex Newell and Marty, Niko, and Georgia Micheals. Dear sister of Alice (the late Chuck) DeVreese and the late Betsy (Julius) Psalidas. Frances took pride in her 22 years as a teacher for John Jay Elementary School. She loved to travel abroad and took time to see the world. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic when they won the World Series. May her memory be eternal. Visitation Friday, July 12th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with the Trisagion Service at 7:00 PM at The Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort Illinois 60423. Friends and family asked to meet Saturday morning directly at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 15625 South Bell Road, Homer Glen Illinois 60491 for the 11:00 AM funeral service. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. For info please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 and www.Orricofuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019