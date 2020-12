Fran was a family friend for many years.

She was a lifelong friend to my mother n law, Arlene Weinberg. We have had wonderful memories celebrating birthdays and holidays together.

She captured the most beautiful photographs at my wedding and of my children when they were young.

I will always remember her kindness and generosity.

Sending Condolences to her wonderful family.

With love,

Marla Weinberg







Friend