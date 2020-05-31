Frances Marie Khoury, 71, of Chicago passed away on Friday, May 22. She is survived by her husband Nadim Khoury, her stepchildren Lara (Tim) Ziemba, Joseph (Laura Brooks) Khoury, her grandson Benjamin Khoury, and by her siblings Bill Slaga and Gail Pozzie. Fran is predeceased by her parents John and Helen Slaga. A virtual service will be held on June 6th at 12 Noon. Donations in Fran's memory can be made to either the American Red Cross www.redcross.org/donate or PAWS Chicago. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.