Frances Khoury
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Marie Khoury, 71, of Chicago passed away on Friday, May 22. She is survived by her husband Nadim Khoury, her stepchildren Lara (Tim) Ziemba, Joseph (Laura Brooks) Khoury, her grandson Benjamin Khoury, and by her siblings Bill Slaga and Gail Pozzie. Fran is predeceased by her parents John and Helen Slaga. A virtual service will be held on June 6th at 12 Noon. Donations in Fran's memory can be made to either the American Red Cross www.redcross.org/donate or PAWS Chicago. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Fran was an extraordinary person. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a wife, stepmother, grandmother, nurse, mentor, world traveler, chef, hostess and above all my friend. My heart aches and I will miss her terribly. My prayers go out to Nadim and all family members. ❤
Rae Conley
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved