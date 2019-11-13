|
Frances Kmetz passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward C. Kmetz. Frances is also survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister. Funeral Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Emeric Church, Country Club Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019