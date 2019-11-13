Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emeric Church
Country Club Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kmetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kmetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kmetz Obituary
Frances Kmetz passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward C. Kmetz. Frances is also survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister. Funeral Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Emeric Church, Country Club Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -