Mrs. Frances Kulikowski passed away at 89 years old on July 20, 2020 in San Diego, CA. She was born on May 20, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to parents Bart and Sarah Eberlin.

Frances lived in La Jolla, California for the last 35 years, and enjoyed traveling around the world! She also enjoyed shopping, cooking, had a quick wit and was the first to make you laugh. One of her passions was to support her community by contributing to various charities in different ways.

Frances was the widow of Mr. Leon Kulikowski, was preceded in death by her parents and brother Arnold; and is survived by her beloved sister Judy, nephew Ross, niece Melissa, great grand-niece Sarah, many cousins, and many friends. She is loved and will be remembered by many.


