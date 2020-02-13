Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St Cornelius Church
Frances Kupczyk, nee Augustyn, age 95, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kupczyk Jr.; loving mother of Carol Romer, Judy (Bob) Balicki and Sandy (Ray) Kancius; devoted grandmother of Michelle (Matt) Murphy; cherished great grandmother of Maddy, Connor and Paige; dear sister of the late Stanley Augustyn, Marie Kula, Bruno Augustyn, Julia Furmanski, John Augustyn, Valerie Podgorski and Eleanor Zablocki; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Saturday 9:00 am until Service at 10:30 am to St Cornelius Church Mass 11:30 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the . 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
