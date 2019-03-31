Home

West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
111 S. Cass Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
Frances L. "Fritzie" Pagliai

Frances L. "Fritzie" Pagliai Obituary
Frances L. "Fritzie" Pagliai (nee Gillette), age 87, at rest March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of the late Georgianna "Gigi"; devoted sister of Helen (the late Victor) Amidei, Walter Gillette, Richard Gillette, Delores (the late Robert) Catania and the late Catherine (the late John) Raimondi and the late James Gillette; dearest daughter of the late Walter A. and Helen Gillette; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; loyal friend to many. Funeral Mass Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 25 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Visitation at the Church from 9 A.M. till time of Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
