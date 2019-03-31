|
Frances L. "Fritzie" Pagliai (nee Gillette), age 87, at rest March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of the late Georgianna "Gigi"; devoted sister of Helen (the late Victor) Amidei, Walter Gillette, Richard Gillette, Delores (the late Robert) Catania and the late Catherine (the late John) Raimondi and the late James Gillette; dearest daughter of the late Walter A. and Helen Gillette; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; loyal friend to many. Funeral Mass Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 25 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Visitation at the Church from 9 A.M. till time of Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the
