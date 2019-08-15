|
Frances L. McCutcheon (nee Besson), age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday August 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in Monroe, GA. Fran was born November 11, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, grew up in Chicago IL and resided in both Lemont, IL and Plainfield, IL before retiring to Summerfield, FL.
Fran is preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Wilfred and Gladys (nee Kendall) Besson as well as her husband of 52 wonderful years, Gene McCutcheon, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Gene Jr. (Cheryl), Jeffrey (Steven) and Kathleen McCutcheon-Hoffman and her three grandchildren, Erin, Kelly and Alexandria as well as her two sisters, Jan Burt (Walter) and Shirley Davis (Robert).
Fran enjoyed a wonderful life as a beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother who was known for her strength, generosity and wisdom. She was also an incredible business woman working in the insurance industry, convenience foods and retail packaged liquors. She built her own business and then expanded it in innovative ways. She was also respected and admired by many of her peers as she was elected not only as a regional officer for 7-Eleven Franchise Owners Group but later became President for Southland's National Franchise Owners Group. She was a mentor and leader that will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, IL on August 29, 2019 from 11AM to 3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts be donated to the HomeHospiceGA.com.
