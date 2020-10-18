Frances "Fran" Mary Czuba, nee Marewski (Mrawczynska). Oct. 13, 2020. Age 91. Married 42 years to the late Leonard Francis Czuba. Loving mother of 13 & grandmother of 42: Len (JoAnn Hartnett), Marty, Michael & Katie; Joe (Mary Connor); MaryAnne (Chris) Yep, James, Genny, Rebekah, Thomas, David, John, Peter & Mary; John (Denise Harper), Ezra, Rex, Janina & Ammon & Nathan; Virginia (late Allen) Dobey; Dan (Martha DeForest), Jessica, Natalie & Dan; David, Hope; Jim, Niki; Fran Parise, Alex & Isa; Lorrie (Mike) Lamlech, Christine, Sarah, Jonathan, Veronica, Catherine, Lucy & Abigail; Maria (Greg) Metzler, Nick & Julie; Donna (Brian) Luebbers, Zach, Sam, Joseph & Ben, John Paul, Stephen & Elizabeth; & Frank (Sharon Black), Joshua, Maxie & Rachel. Cherished great-grandmother of many more. (We don't have a good count because it seems that number keeps changing up.) Fond Aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fran was a devoted & regular mass attendee, she loved to sing & was a choir member. She was a Chinese checkers expert & someone who enjoyed puzzles. She loved time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.) Lemont. Relatives & friends will gather Tuesday at St. Alexander Church, Palos Heights, for Fran's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. (Reservations required, 630-627-9242). Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
.