Frances M. Czuba
Frances "Fran" Mary Czuba, nee Marewski (Mrawczynska). Oct. 13, 2020. Age 91. Married 42 years to the late Leonard Francis Czuba. Loving mother of 13 & grandmother of 42: Len (JoAnn Hartnett), Marty, Michael & Katie; Joe (Mary Connor); MaryAnne (Chris) Yep, James, Genny, Rebekah, Thomas, David, John, Peter & Mary; John (Denise Harper), Ezra, Rex, Janina & Ammon & Nathan; Virginia (late Allen) Dobey; Dan (Martha DeForest), Jessica, Natalie & Dan; David, Hope; Jim, Niki; Fran Parise, Alex & Isa; Lorrie (Mike) Lamlech, Christine, Sarah, Jonathan, Veronica, Catherine, Lucy & Abigail; Maria (Greg) Metzler, Nick & Julie; Donna (Brian) Luebbers, Zach, Sam, Joseph & Ben, John Paul, Stephen & Elizabeth; & Frank (Sharon Black), Joshua, Maxie & Rachel. Cherished great-grandmother of many more. (We don't have a good count because it seems that number keeps changing up.) Fond Aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fran was a devoted & regular mass attendee, she loved to sing & was a choir member. She was a Chinese checkers expert & someone who enjoyed puzzles. She loved time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.) Lemont. Relatives & friends will gather Tuesday at St. Alexander Church, Palos Heights, for Fran's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. (Reservations required, 630-627-9242). Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
October 16, 2020
Dear Aunt Fran,
You first held me in your Godmother arms when you were about 24 and me 4 weeks. Your best gifts were Lenny, Joey, Mary Anne, Johnnie, Virgie, Danny, David, Jimmy, Fran, Lorrie, Maria, Donna, Frank.
Here's looking up to You, now in Heaven with Jesus.
Love,
Paul
Paul Dombrowski
