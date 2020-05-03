Frances M. Gruszka, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Loving mother of Eugene and the late Walter Gruszka. Devoted grandmother of five, great grandmother of ten. Fond sister of Mary (the late Stanley) Mistarz and the late Helen (the late Leonard) Olejniczak. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the Rhine Post VFW #2729 Auxiliary, St. Camillus Golden Agers and Rosary Sodality, 23rd Ward Seniors, Garfield Ridge Seniors and the SSSSO Organization
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home.
773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.