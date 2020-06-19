Frances M. Slutas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Slutas, Nee Williams. June 16. 2020. Age 92. Loving mother of Martin G. Gramont. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Julia Gramont. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Frances was a retired Nursing Supervisor for 35 years at South Chicago Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Shady Oaks Camp, 16300 S. Parker Rd., Homer Glen, IL 60491 and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved