Frances M. Slutas, Nee Williams. June 16. 2020. Age 92. Loving mother of Martin G. Gramont. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Julia Gramont. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Frances was a retired Nursing Supervisor for 35 years at South Chicago Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Shady Oaks Camp, 16300 S. Parker Rd., Homer Glen, IL 60491 and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.