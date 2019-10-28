|
Frances M. Szczesniewski (nee Barnas), age 90, beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Szczesniewski; loving mother of Ronald, Janice (James) Sals and Michael (Laura) Szczesniewski, dearest grandmother of Max, Joseph and Eric; dear sister of the late Benedict and Joseph (Eva) Barnas; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019