Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church
Frances M. Szczesniewski Obituary
Frances M. Szczesniewski (nee Barnas), age 90, beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Szczesniewski; loving mother of Ronald, Janice (James) Sals and Michael (Laura) Szczesniewski, dearest grandmother of Max, Joseph and Eric; dear sister of the late Benedict and Joseph (Eva) Barnas; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019
