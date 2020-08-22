Frances M. Toll (94) of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL to Kate and David Millman. Beloved wife of David Toll who predeceased her. Frances is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Silverman (Ira) of Rockville, MD and Lita Toll of Chicago, IL; adoring grandchildren, Rachel Silverman and Lowell Silverman (Rachel Pulverman-Silverman); great-grandchildren, Dana and Heath Silverman; and many nieces and nephews.
Frances served her country during World War II, working in a factory assembling pilot's intercoms. During her life, she was an active member of many charitable organizations. Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food bank would be appreciated. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care www.sagelbloomfield.com
.