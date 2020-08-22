1/1
Frances M. Toll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Toll (94) of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL to Kate and David Millman. Beloved wife of David Toll who predeceased her. Frances is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Silverman (Ira) of Rockville, MD and Lita Toll of Chicago, IL; adoring grandchildren, Rachel Silverman and Lowell Silverman (Rachel Pulverman-Silverman); great-grandchildren, Dana and Heath Silverman; and many nieces and nephews.

Frances served her country during World War II, working in a factory assembling pilot's intercoms. During her life, she was an active member of many charitable organizations. Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food bank would be appreciated. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care www.sagelbloomfield.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved