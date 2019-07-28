Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
5757 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Mae Hofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Mae Hofer Obituary
Frances Mae Hofer, age 92, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was called to rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Fran was a longtime resident of Chicago and Crestwood, Illinois. She is survived by her children Kathy Snow (Adam Kurzawinski), Barb (Carl) Rosenquist and Joe Jr. Her husband Joe and children Beverly and Chris predeceased her. Fran was a loving grandmother of Dan (Jessica), Brett, and Jeffrey (Stefanie) Snow, Adam and Eric (Kara Leffelman) Rosenquist and Nora (Ryan) Rahl. Treasured great-grandmother of Fletcher, Keani, Kainoa, Kekoa, Brennan, Diem, and Lydia. Beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Eau Claire, where Fran was welcomed and loved. Visitation Sunday, July 28th from 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Funeral Monday, July 29th, 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now