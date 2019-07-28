|
|
Frances Mae Hofer, age 92, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was called to rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Fran was a longtime resident of Chicago and Crestwood, Illinois. She is survived by her children Kathy Snow (Adam Kurzawinski), Barb (Carl) Rosenquist and Joe Jr. Her husband Joe and children Beverly and Chris predeceased her. Fran was a loving grandmother of Dan (Jessica), Brett, and Jeffrey (Stefanie) Snow, Adam and Eric (Kara Leffelman) Rosenquist and Nora (Ryan) Rahl. Treasured great-grandmother of Fletcher, Keani, Kainoa, Kekoa, Brennan, Diem, and Lydia. Beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Eau Claire, where Fran was welcomed and loved. Visitation Sunday, July 28th from 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Funeral Monday, July 29th, 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019