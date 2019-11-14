Home

Frances Mary Rausa Yundt January 25, 1941 - November 8, 2019.

Devoted wife to Richard Yundt. Loving mother to John, Peter, Patrick, & Amy.

Proud Grandmother of Aaron, Jordan, Peyton, Rachel and Allison.

Also survived by sisters Lorraine "Rainy" and Lucille Ann "Sean" with their husbands Robert and George. Born in Chicago, IL, "Fran" lived the majority of her life in Carol Stream, IL.

Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She cherished the company of her family and very dear friends throughout her life.

Fran will be sorely missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
