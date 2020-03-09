Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824

Frances Mautner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Mautner Obituary
Frances Mautner, nee Greenberg, age 98, beloved wife of the late Harold R. Mautner; loving mother of Iris (the late Lawrence) Brodsky and Margo (Arthur) Regalado, cherished grandmother of of Spencer (Katie), Zoe and Lily Regalado and great-grandchildren Addy, Wyatt and River; dear sister of the late Sylvia A. Greenberg. Graveside services Tuesday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake Sect.), 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL. Remembrances may be made to The Self Help Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now