Frances Mautner, nee Greenberg, age 98, beloved wife of the late Harold R. Mautner; loving mother of Iris (the late Lawrence) Brodsky and Margo (Arthur) Regalado, cherished grandmother of of Spencer (Katie), Zoe and Lily Regalado and great-grandchildren Addy, Wyatt and River; dear sister of the late Sylvia A. Greenberg. Graveside services Tuesday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake Sect.), 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL. Remembrances may be made to The Self Help Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020