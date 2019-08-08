|
Frances 'Diane' Miller-Moore nee O'Connor, longtime Hickory Hills resident and St. Patricia Catholic Church parishioner. Born on June 2, 1929 and gone to meet the Lord on August 4, 2019. She was a graduate of Loretta Woodlawn in 1947. Loving mother of Leo (Ellen) Miller, Cynthia (the late Frank) Lockwood, James (the late Jane) Miller & John (Gina) Miller; proud grandmother of Leo IV (Natasha) Miller, Renee (Peter) Mathis, Sean (Kimberly) Miller, James & Caitlin Miller, Connor, Bridget, & Eilish Miller and the late Michael Miller; great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of the late Audrey (the late John) Turean & the late Jerome (Joan) O'Connor; preceded in death by her parents Collete Toddhunter & Jerome O'Connnor. Memorial visitation Friday, August 9th from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Memorial Mass Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills. For info 708-430-5700. In lieu of flowers donations to or would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019