Frances Neville
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Neville age 91, known to her friends and acquaintances as the "Rum Cake Lady", passed away on March 24, 2020. Frances was born June 19, 1928, she was raised in Chicago, in the Humboldt Park Neighborhood, on the Cities Northwest Side. She retired from Illinois Bell after many, many years, where she worked as a Clerk, Supervisor and Union Steward. She is survived by her Nieces and Nephew; Pamela Seely (Roger), Cynthia Berthiaume (Wayne), Debra Schoenherr (Raymond), Robert Parotto (Roberta) and Paula Sanchez (Neal) and 12 Great Nieces and Nephews and 8 Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her Parents, Francis and Myrtle (nee Lidders); her brother John Neville, her Sister and Brother-in-law Marilyn and Robert Parotto. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Info.www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved