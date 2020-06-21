Frances Neville age 91, known to her friends and acquaintances as the "Rum Cake Lady", passed away on March 24, 2020. Frances was born June 19, 1928, she was raised in Chicago, in the Humboldt Park Neighborhood, on the Cities Northwest Side. She retired from Illinois Bell after many, many years, where she worked as a Clerk, Supervisor and Union Steward. She is survived by her Nieces and Nephew; Pamela Seely (Roger), Cynthia Berthiaume (Wayne), Debra Schoenherr (Raymond), Robert Parotto (Roberta) and Paula Sanchez (Neal) and 12 Great Nieces and Nephews and 8 Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her Parents, Francis and Myrtle (nee Lidders); her brother John Neville, her Sister and Brother-in-law Marilyn and Robert Parotto. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Info.www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.