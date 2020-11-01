Frances P. Straka nee Monteleone, age 98, 68 year resident of Lombard. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late Edward L.; loving mother of Camille (Albert) Brito, Janet (the late John), and Robert (Marquetta); cherished grandmother of Michael (Mary Ann) Brito, Jeffrey (Melissa) Brito, Gary (Aimee) Brito and Christine (Justin) Tait; great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Elizabeth (the late Russell) Larson; and many nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church. She was also a great cook, baker, gardener and seamstress. Due to COVID, family visitation and Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church will be private. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice
appreciated. Arrangements made by Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or 888-629-0094.