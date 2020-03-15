|
|
Frances Poulos nee Smith, age 97 of Northbrook. Veteran WWII U.S. Marine Corps. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Poulos. Loving mother of Connie (Peter) Lipa and Lee (the late Gayle) Poulos. Adored YiaYia of Charles (Hien) and Christopher Donahue and Caroline (Kevin) Kennath, Paul (Oksana) Poulos and Dena (Pat) Denman. Great YiaYia of Autumn, Ainslie and Sophia. Cherished sister of Ted Smith and the late Tony and Mary Smith, Jane Lamb, and Genevieve Botsacos. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many.
Family and friends will meet Monday, March 16th at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, at 9:30 am for a visitation followed by a 10:30 funeral service. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit chicagogreekfunerals.com, entrusted to Kolssak Funeral Home, or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020