|
|
Frances R. Gertie nee Tader; beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Jeff, Rita, Lynn (Joe) and the late David (Ronnie); cherished grandmother of John, Lisa, Dominique, Brian, Jack, Julia, Megan, Billy, Danny and Emma, and granddog Bear; fond sister of Rose (Norman) Fang, Irene (the late Jim) Mazzanti, Bill (Maggie) Tader, the late Anna (the late Adolph) Eichberger, Emmerich (Mary) Tader, Otto (Terry) Tader, Frank (Pat) Tader and Margie Mazzanti (Carl); dear aunt and friend to all who knew her. Fran was an Uber-mom and grandma before the term was popular. She was the biggest cheerleader in her kids' and grandkids' lives, always thrilled to see and hear about the good things they were doing and excited about their accomplishments. Fran was a staple in every community of which she was a part, and a loving grandma to anyone lucky enough to know and be loved by her. Fran was not a woman of many hobbies; her one true hobby was her family and loving them fiercely. She had a very strong faith in God, and that faith carried her through many difficult times. She always put her trust in God. Fran enjoyed a 25+ year career with Jewel Corporate as an Administrative Assistant. Services private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020