Frances R. Hennessy; beloved wife of 52 years to the late Daniel Hennessy; loving mother of Paul (Lynn) Hennessy, proud grandmother of Matthew, Colleen and Brian ; honored great grandmother of Anne, Clara, Margaret, Quinn and Harper; devoted daughter to the late Michael and the late Hanna Keating; dear sister of Fr. Ted Keating, S.M., Thomas (Lucy) Keating, the late Patricia (Patrick) Kovach, the late James (Elisabeth) Keating and the late Jack Keating; fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St, Elmhurst. Visitation and Service are by invitation only due to Covid concerns. Masks and Social Distancing are required with a limit of 50 people. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Villa Scalabrini Nursing Home 480 N. Wolf Rd., Northlake, IL 60164 are appreciated.





