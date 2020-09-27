1/
Frances R. Hennessy
Frances R. Hennessy; beloved wife of 52 years to the late Daniel Hennessy; loving mother of Paul (Lynn) Hennessy, proud grandmother of Matthew, Colleen and Brian ; honored great grandmother of Anne, Clara, Margaret, Quinn and Harper; devoted daughter to the late Michael and the late Hanna Keating; dear sister of Fr. Ted Keating, S.M., Thomas (Lucy) Keating, the late Patricia (Patrick) Kovach, the late James (Elisabeth) Keating and the late Jack Keating; fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St, Elmhurst. Visitation and Service are by invitation only due to Covid concerns. Masks and Social Distancing are required with a limit of 50 people. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Villa Scalabrini Nursing Home 480 N. Wolf Rd., Northlake, IL 60164 are appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
