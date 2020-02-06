Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Frances R. Mariottini Obituary
Frances R. Mariottini, Age 97. Beloved daughter of the late Clorinda (nee Magnanenzi) and Francesco Mariottini. Cherished sister of Betty (late Robert) Traube, Lorraine (late Harry) Serrantoni, late Lena (late Joseph) LoCaccio, late Dorothy (late Alfred) Casaccio, late Santino (late Mary) Mariottini, and the late Santina (late Emil) Cardosi . Fond aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Friday Feb. 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Masses preferred. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
