Rooney , Frances 'Betty' Frances "Betty" E. Rooney, 94, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late John "Jack" Rooney and the late Jeremiah Fitzgerald; Loving mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Warfield, Susan (Steven) Hamilton, Late Patrick (Late Mary Ellen) Fitzgerald and the late Jerry (Linda) Fitzgerald; Dear sister of the late Margaret (late Archibald) Johnson; Devoted grandmother of 11, and Great-grandmother of 15; Fond sister-in-law of Maureen Fitzgerald; Aunt of Mary Fitzgerald and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 10:00 AM from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to Saint Linus Church, 11:00 AM Mass. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 – 9:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. Info 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 15 to June 16, 2019