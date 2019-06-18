Lonergan , Frances Ruth AUNT Frances Ruth Lonergan, age 95, died peaceably June 6 2019.



She was preceded in death by her memories, her sanity, her freedom, and virtually all her loved ones.



She never married and had no children. She had a winter romance with "lover boy" Bill Staley, and converted to Catholicism for him. They were together for 10 years and greatly enjoyed square dancing.



She was born in Iowa, but lived her entire life in the Chicago metro area, and spent her final years in Colorado. She was a strict no-nonsense grade school teacher at Budlong Elementary in Chicago. She enjoyed heckling the scabs during the many Chicago school strikes.



Shortly before retirement, she too became a scab and equally enjoyed the heckling from the other side.



She was an excellent driver through Chicago traffic and frequently chauffeured her friends until she was 92.



Her parents resided with her until their deaths. She was completely devoted to her mother Frances B Laffer-Lonergan (1888 - 1981). She used the school lunch break to rush home and make lunch for her mother, and rush back to the classroom. She suffered 55 years of irrational guilt for the death of her diabetic father, Tom Lonergan (1876 - 1965), who died after he ate her home-made fudge, which she had hidden from him under her bed.



She also cared for her sister's X-in-laws in their final years, even though she was not related to them.



She went on sabbaticals and traveled often with her parents. She traveled every year during summer break, often with her nephews and nieces to locations both fun and educational.



Her sister was Ellen Lonergan-Foster-Houghkirk (1927 - 2012). She was a wonderful aunt to David, Steven, SuJeanne, and little Joyce (1958-1977).



She successfully encouraged, cajoled, nudged, and even bribed all of them to go to college. She took SuJeanne and David into her home for many years.



She was an independent self-made success, active and healthy and busy into old age. She loved chocolate malted shakes.



She will be remembered as a wonderful aunt, a great aunt to Mimi and Michael Foster, and a great great aunt to Lorelei Tombs.



