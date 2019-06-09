Frances Schnadig, née Rumsey, age 77, of Evanston, IL, died on June 4, 2019, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born on May 18, 1942, Fran was the third child of Julia Denison and David Rumsey; the beloved mother of David (Lori), Eric (Isabelle), and Ian (Jean) Schnadig, and Sarah (William) Hall; and the doting grandmother of Jennifer, Claire, Matthew, Paul, Nathalie, Julia, Ezra, Adrien, Elizabeth, and Frances. Preceded in death by her brother, William, she will also be dearly missed by her brothers, Robert and David Rumsey, as well as her ex-husband, Richard Schnadig, and his wife, Patricia. Fran grew up in Scarsdale, NY, attended Smith College and Tufts University, and lived most of her adult life in Glencoe and Evanston. While raising her four children, Fran was active in a number of not-for-profit organizations, including the League of Women Voters and the Lake Michigan Federation. She also held several professional positions at Chicago-based corporations. In her midlife, Fran obtained her master's degree in social work from Loyola University in Chicago and worked for nearly 15 years at PEER Services in Evanston, before launching her own private practice in 2014. With a strong focus in the area of older adult addiction, Fran was a founder of the Illinois Coalition on Substance Abuse and Aging. She was a life-long, passionate advocate for women's rights, who was loved and admired by all who knew her. A celebration of Fran's life will be held in early August at a to-be-announced location in the Chicagoland area. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America of the North Shore (www.mhans.org), 2100 Ridge Av., Suite G204, Evanston, IL, 60201. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary