Frances Allura Stover, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 92, at Vi at The Glen in Glenview, Illinois. Born Frances Allura Baltzell on January 17, 1927 in Chicago, where she grew up, Fran attended the University of Chicago. She married George K. Hendrick, Jr. on June 4, 1947, had four children and was active with family and sports. Fran was a Daughter of the American Revolution, active with the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and had a long career in North Shore real estate. Fran married Harry M. Stover II on February 11, 1984 and enjoyed another long and loving relationship. Fran had a full and fantastic life, loving art, music and travel. She also loved to entertain and always had a very active social life, forming lasting friendships at home and abroad. She is survived by four loving children, eleven beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family is grateful to Fran's dedicated, kind and dutiful caregivers. She will be greatly missed in this life by many. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Foundation at journeycare.org.