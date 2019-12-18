Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St,
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Frances Swider Obituary
Frances Swider, age 91, passed away December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Swider for 64 years. Loving mother of Jackie (David) Dupree, Tom (Kim) Swider, Frank (Liane) Swider. Cherished grandmother of Katie (Eric) Taylor, John, Elizabeth (Christophe Remington) Dupree, Adrian (Dan) Goad, Tom (Katie Lechfeldt) and Olivia (Michael Fleming) Swider. Devoted great grandmother of Nicholas and Sophia Goad, Grace, Jack, and Emma Taylor and Tommy Swider. Dear sister of Frank (Jeannie) Rogalski. Fond aunt of many.

Visitation Friday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St, Mount Prospect. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
