|
|
Frances Swider, age 91, passed away December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Swider for 64 years. Loving mother of Jackie (David) Dupree, Tom (Kim) Swider, Frank (Liane) Swider. Cherished grandmother of Katie (Eric) Taylor, John, Elizabeth (Christophe Remington) Dupree, Adrian (Dan) Goad, Tom (Katie Lechfeldt) and Olivia (Michael Fleming) Swider. Devoted great grandmother of Nicholas and Sophia Goad, Grace, Jack, and Emma Taylor and Tommy Swider. Dear sister of Frank (Jeannie) Rogalski. Fond aunt of many.
Visitation Friday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St, Mount Prospect. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019