Frances T. Chafetz, née Gawel, age 75; beloved wife of Barry R. Chafetz; loving mother of Ronald C. (Deborah) Baade, Rochelle A. (Peeter Karukapp) Charles-Karukapp, and Robyn L. (Carl) Bican; dear grandmother of Joshua and Morgan Baade, and Carly, Cole and Caden Charles, and Amber, Audrey and Eric Bican; cherished sister of Walter (Rita) Gawel; fond aunt and friend to many. Interment private. A Memorial Service will be announced in the future when restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. Please support Frances' family by signing the online guestbook and sharing memories at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. For information: 630-323-0275.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.