Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances T. "Fran" Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances T. "Fran" Riley Obituary
Frances T. "Fran" Riley, nee Prasch, 91, of Norwood Park. Devoted and loving wife of the late Bernard J. Riley. Dear sister of the late Marge Rollett, Genevieve Mahoney, John Philip Prasch. Loving mother of Mary Fran (Frank Maggio) Riley, Tim (Yvonne) Riley, Pat (Denny) Berkery, Kathy (Pete) Krauskopf, Peggy (Peter) Walsh and Colleen Riley. Proud grandmother of Nell (Mike Starr) and Nick Maggio, Meghan (Luke) Riley Wiesbrock, Molly and Shannon Berkery, Nora Krauskopf, Maggie and Dan Walsh, Wil and Antony DeCero. Great Grandmother of Evelyn Wiesbrock and Samuel Starr. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. 40 year friend of Lois W. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Chicago from 3-9 pm. Thursday visitation at Suerths from 9:00 to 10:00 followed by 10:30 Mass at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon, Chicago (Devon and Oak Park Aves). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Rainbow Hospice www.rainbowhospice.org and Misericordia www.misercordia.com For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now