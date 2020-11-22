Fay was born in Chicago, IL on March 7, 1924 to Herman and Ottille (Schwab) Rieger and died on November 13, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. Fay graduated from Alvernia High School and then the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. She taught four years at Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein and 30 years in Mundelein District 76. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Barbara Coffman) Tierney and Margaret 'Peg' Tierney and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Lee) Keller and nephews Jack and Lee Keller. Fay will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL next to her parents. At Fay's request, no services will be held. For full obituary visit www.Kristanfuneralhome.com