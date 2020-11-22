Fay was the best mother-in-law I could ever have had. The first time I met her, she welcomed me so warmly. Then I made a great first impression by pulling the silverware drawer out too far and spilling knives, forks, and spoons all over the kitchen floor. I was terribly embarrassed, but she laughed and helped me pick them all up. She made me feel a part of the family that first day, and ever after.

Barbara Coffman

Family