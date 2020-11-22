1/1
Frances Tierney
1924 - 2020
Fay was born in Chicago, IL on March 7, 1924 to Herman and Ottille (Schwab) Rieger and died on November 13, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. Fay graduated from Alvernia High School and then the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. She taught four years at Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein and 30 years in Mundelein District 76. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Barbara Coffman) Tierney and Margaret 'Peg' Tierney and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Lee) Keller and nephews Jack and Lee Keller. Fay will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL next to her parents. At Fay's request, no services will be held. For full obituary visit www.Kristanfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Fay was the best mother-in-law I could ever have had. The first time I met her, she welcomed me so warmly. Then I made a great first impression by pulling the silverware drawer out too far and spilling knives, forks, and spoons all over the kitchen floor. I was terribly embarrassed, but she laughed and helped me pick them all up. She made me feel a part of the family that first day, and ever after.
Barbara Coffman
Family
November 20, 2020
You were such a GREAT mom to your daughter & son. They will always have those fond memories
Pamela Militante
Family
November 19, 2020
Dear Peggy,

I’m so sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. Your video remembrance touched my heart. The last scene, “My daughter is my best friend” says it all.

Sending kindness and care,

Mary Keller Creswell
Mary Creswell
November 17, 2020
I was thinking about you just the other day. Your took care of me when I sliced my thumb during art on a peanut can...I will always keep you dear to my heart... You kept us focused when they decided to add kindergarten classrooms behind your/our classroom... Thank you... for being you...❤
Gary Reimers
Classmate
November 17, 2020
I know I've told you this before, Peg, but your Mom this little 7 yesr old's life. My first two years at Santa Maria I cried every day because I was so afraid to go to school. Through her kindness, empathy, and firmness, I learned to love learning and eventuslly made education my career. Forever grateful.
Barb Bruszewski Clark
Student
November 17, 2020
Peg, I am so sorry for your loss. my prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Basso
Friend
November 17, 2020
I had Mrs.Tierney at Diamond Lake School. I remember her fondly. She was a favorite teacher of mine. His speed.
Chrissy Wilk
Student
November 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. My prayers to your family. I had your mom as a 3rd grade teacher at Fairhaven School in Mundelein (in the 1960’s). I remember her patience, her kindness, & sense of humor. She’ll always be one of my favorite teachers.
Jackie Weiand
Student
November 16, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I had your Mom as my 2nd grade teacher at Santa Maria. May she rest in peace. Prayers for all.
Judy Bowes
Friend
