We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Frances Trevino on the evening of June 1, 2020 at the age of eighty one, due to the complications from the Covid 19 virus. Frances was born in McAllen Texas on August 21, 1938 to the late Isabel and Maria Trevino. She is survived by her sister Aurelia(Robert)Detres, loved and cherished mother of Gabriel(Esther), Dolores, Mary(Dennis), Angelina, Juan(Norma), Yolanda(Steven), Esther, Patricia, Ruben(Julia), Elizabeth(Ken). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be private.





