Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Milazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances V. Kozlowski Milazo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances V. Kozlowski Milazo Obituary
Frances V. Kozlowski Milazo, (nee Grabowski), age 84, of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Kozlowski and the late Marvin Milazo. Loving mother of Michael (Laura) Kozlowski, Edward Kozlowski, Kenneth (Diana) Kozlowski and the late Donald Kozlowski. Cherished grandmother of 6 and devoted great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Dorothy (John) Barrie, John Grabowski, Bill (Jeanne) Grabowski, the late Alexander (Joan) Grabowski, the late Victoria Guca, and the late Walter (Linda) Grabowski. Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Victoria Grabowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -