Frances V. Kozlowski Milazo, (nee Grabowski), age 84, of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Kozlowski and the late Marvin Milazo. Loving mother of Michael (Laura) Kozlowski, Edward Kozlowski, Kenneth (Diana) Kozlowski and the late Donald Kozlowski. Cherished grandmother of 6 and devoted great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Dorothy (John) Barrie, John Grabowski, Bill (Jeanne) Grabowski, the late Alexander (Joan) Grabowski, the late Victoria Guca, and the late Walter (Linda) Grabowski. Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Victoria Grabowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019