Frances V. Palmer (nee Cosmos) passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Louis Geannopoulos, father of her four children, and Michael Palmer, father of her three step-children. She is survived by her seven children, Celia (Scott) Drane, George (Geni) Geannopoulos, Chris (Audrey) Geannopoulos, Byron (Tanya Dawkins) Geannopoulos, Peter Palmer, Sandra Palmer, Viki (Paul) Vestuto and fifteen grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, from 9:30am to 10:30am at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025, followed by a 10:30am Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076. Kindly omit flowers; memorial tributes in Fran's name may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or online at . Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please visit www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019