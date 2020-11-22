Francesca T. Rodriguez (nee Teresi) died in Oro Valley, AZ, on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a brave, second struggle with cancer. Daughter of the late Vito and Loretta; faithful wife of Jesse; mother of Omar (Sylvia Martinez) and Juanita (Pedro). Francesca was the loving Abuela of Jesse, Gianna, Essay, Rafael, Ashley, Ruby, and Daisy.
Loving sister of Laura (Bob), Mark (Mary C-T), David (Mary), Bruce (Lenora), Rachel (Kimmie) and Mary (Chi-Vas). Dear sister-in-law of Alice (Mark), Ada, and the late Lupe and Cesar.
Aunt Fran is also remembered lovingly by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and Lucky!
Importantly noted: Fran was a life-long Cubs fan and a woman with a welcoming smile, a strong faith and firm hand! (Those who knew her well can fill in the blanks!)
Private funeral mass at 10am Saturday, November 28 at St. Francis Xavier church, 124 N Spring, La Grange, IL. COVID regulations followed. Reservations for mass attendance must be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044daaa72ea2f94-francesca
.
To access live streaming at the time of the mass: sfxlg.org
. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to misericordia.org
. Note:6292a honoring Fran's special olympian goddaughter, Dulce Maria.
A special thank you to Mary Teresi-White and Chi-Vas White for the loving care each day they showed Francesca during her final journey.
In Fran's memory: keep smiling!