Francesco A. Agostino, 72 of Hanover Park. Beloved husband of Rosanna nee Trombino. Dearest son of Maria Schiavone Agostino and the late Nicodemo Agostino. Loving father of Nicodemo (Caterina), Domenico (Lisa) and Maria Agostino. Cherished grandfather of Francesco (Gabriele), Pasquale, Rosanna, Domenico Jr., Gabriella, Alexandra, Valentina and the late Annabella. Great-grandfather of Nicodemo Agostino and Angelina Dinovo. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Mr. Agostino was a barber for 25 years and a custodian at Lake Park High School East Campus for 25 years. Visitation Monday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt 83, 2 mi. E. of Rt. 53). Funeral service 8:45 am from Humes Funeral Home to St. Isidore for mass at 9:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com
