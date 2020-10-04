1/
Francesco A. Agostino
Francesco A. Agostino, 72 of Hanover Park. Beloved husband of Rosanna nee Trombino. Dearest son of Maria Schiavone Agostino and the late Nicodemo Agostino. Loving father of Nicodemo (Caterina), Domenico (Lisa) and Maria Agostino. Cherished grandfather of Francesco (Gabriele), Pasquale, Rosanna, Domenico Jr., Gabriella, Alexandra, Valentina and the late Annabella. Great-grandfather of Nicodemo Agostino and Angelina Dinovo. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Mr. Agostino was a barber for 25 years and a custodian at Lake Park High School East Campus for 25 years. Visitation Monday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt 83, 2 mi. E. of Rt. 53). Funeral service 8:45 am from Humes Funeral Home to St. Isidore for mass at 9:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.comor 630.628.8808



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
Funeral services provided by
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
