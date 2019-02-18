|
|
Franci Cherney, 68, beloved wife of David; loving mother of Michael and Ross; devoted daughter of the late Jack Cook and the late Marylin (Nee Preston) Cook; dear sister of the late Robert (Bobby) Cook and Barry Cook; adored aunt to Marci, Dyane, Mark, Lindsey, and Adam and great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, or Cancer Wellness Center of Northbrook, www.cancerwellness.org . Chapel service Tuesday, Feb 19, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019