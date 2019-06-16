|
Bromberg , Francine Carole Brown Francine Carole Brown Bromberg, age 85, passed away Saturday morning after a courageous battle. Devoted mother of Pamela (Bruce) Lanctot, Jill (David) Pollans; cherished "Ma" and "Gram" of Shayne (Jared) Layne, Brian Surber and Jesse Pollans. Francine's fighting spirit and dedication to her family will live on in all of us. Service Monday, 1:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019